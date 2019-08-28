The city is making traffic light repairs today in Southeast Decatur and will move to Southwest Decatur on Thursday.
The traffic lights are out at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Corsbie Street Southeast while repairs are being made today.
Only the eastbound lanes on Corsbie Street are open. The lanes on Sixth Avenue Southeast remain open. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible while repairs are being made.
City crews will work on the traffic lights at Modaus Road and Danville Road in Southwest Decatur on Thursday.
Traffic will be limited to a right-turn only.
The work is scheduled to begin between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.