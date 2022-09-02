College football games, dwindling concerns about the pandemic, falling gas prices and typical holiday travel could result in as much vehicle traffic this Labor Day weekend as ever before.
“We’re expecting travel to be very close to what we saw in 2019 for Labor Day,” AAA-Alabama spokesman Clay Ingram said Thursday. “2019 was some of the highest travel numbers of all time, so we’re definitely close to being back to a normal amount of travel.”
Ingram said going into the weekend the traffic will be spread out with people traveling to their destinations on different days.
“The busiest day would probably be Monday,” he said. “Most everybody will be coming back about the same time on Monday afternoon.”
Ingram said the state's average price per gallon of gasoline Thursday was $3.43. That average price has dropped for 76 consecutive days, he said.
“The prices are still higher than they should be, higher than we want them to be, but most people are not going to let the higher gas prices keep them at home,” Ingram said.
Ingram said when going on vacation, the gasoline portion of people’s expenses will be small compared to meals, lodging and entertainment.
Many people will be traveling to the University of Alabama's first game of the season against Utah State or Auburn's against Mercer, Ingram said, but most people will head to the coast.
“The football games of course will be extremely popular. People are ready for football to be back,” he said. “But this is typically sort of the last three-day weekend for most people to be able to go to the beach. And that’s been the most popular destination by far the last few years since the pandemic started.”
The Alabama Department of Transportation said from noon today to noon Monday, there will be no temporary lane closures on interstates. ALDOT said due to higher traffic volume expected this weekend, the lack of closures is for the safety of the traveling public and construction and maintenance workers.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released highway safety tips starting with preparing vehicles for a long trip by checking things such as tires, brakes, headlights and battery.
Other tips Alabama Law Enforcement Agency provides for holiday weekend driving:
• Remain attentive around large vehicles and semi-trucks, which have limited maneuverability, longer stopping distances and bigger blind spots.
• Expect traffic to be heavier than usual and adjust travel plans to accommodate busier roadways.
• Avoid speeding and following vehicles too closely.
• Do not drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. If you plan on consuming alcohol and the plans include travel, use a designated driver or call Uber, Lyft or a cab.
• Buckle up, no matter how short your trip, and make sure all occupants are properly secured.
