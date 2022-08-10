As students return to the Decatur City and Athens City school systems today, police caution motorists to slow down, stay alert and be mindful of automobile and foot traffic, but they say vehicle congestion will ease after a couple of weeks.
There will be 21 Decatur City schools opening today. Irene Cardenas-Martinez, Decatur Police Department spokeswoman, said to expect more cars on roads as the school year starts.
“Drivers should be aware of increased traffic and possible delays in school zones during morning and afternoon commutes. Also, possibly an increase in foot traffic in and around neighborhoods as students head back to school,” she said.
Cardenas-Martinez said higher traffic in the city will not just be in school zones but also in areas around the zones.
“There’s usually a lot more congestion at the beginning of the year with families dropping off new students and new teen drivers driving to school,” she said. “We ask everyone to be patient as everyone adjusts to traffic patterns around school zones.”
Cardenas-Martinez said the police are cautioning motorists.
“The start of the school year is a busy time. Help us keep our school zones safe. Stay alert and avoid distracted driving,” she said.
The school zone speed limits in Decatur, Cardenas-Martinez said, are 15 miles per hour “unless otherwise posted.”
Athens City Schools has eight schools that will open today. Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said traffic will be worse the first couple of weeks after school starts back.
“Every year the first seven to 10 days there’s a lot of chaos. After that it kind of smooths out,” he said. Usually after a couple of weeks, people get used to the patterns, Johnson said.
Another reason school traffic lets up, Johnson said, is that some parents will take their kids to school the first several days and then opt to have them ride the bus.
Johnson said people need to be prepared for increased traffic in the mornings and afternoons.
“I think people just need to be aware that there’s going to be a lot more traffic out in the morning. … Then you’ll have parents in and out,” he said. “The pickup times will be the same (way). There will be a lot of traffic, 30 to 45 minutes. Some parents get in line 45 minutes early to pick their children up.”
Johnson said there is only one major intersection he is somewhat concerned about that feeds into the back of Athens High School.
“It would be off Pryor Street there at Golden Eagle Drive because there’s a new traffic pattern there,” he said. “They’ve changed that this year and you have the traffic coming out of that roundabout, coming to the east.”
Johnson said people will have to get accustomed to the change. The school crossing guard has been removed from that location this year, he said, because there is limited foot traffic.
Johnson said the traffic at Athens Middle School on U.S. 31 should be improved because of a new traffic signal between the school and the Publix across the street.
Athens High School, Athens Middle School and Athens Bible School are in close proximity to each other on U.S. 31. Johnson said that school traffic will impact Forrest Street to Elm Street.
“We also have Highway 72 affected by Athens Intermediate School between Lucas Ferry (Road) and Browns Ferry (Street). That area of town will be a little slower than usual because of the school zones,” Johnson said. “That’s just part of the process of getting going the first of the year.”
Johnson said the increased traffic citywide occurs every year when school resumes.
“We just ask people to slow down, be real careful, be mindful that children are new to some of this, parents are new to some of this,” he said. “It’s no different than any other year, you just need to be mindful of it and it will work out in a few days.”
School zone speed limits vary across Athens from 15 to 35 mph.
