A trash cleanup doubling as a fundraiser for Carnegie Carnival is planned Saturday at Dry Branch Creek adjacent to Decatur City Cemetery.
Participants will meet at 10 a.m. at the corner of Washington Street Northwest and Davis Street. Bags and hand-held grabbers will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring their own gloves because there will be a limited quantity for those without them.
Lunch and drinks will be provided for all working participants. The cleanup will end about 2 p.m.
Donations based on the weight of trash collected will be made to the Carnegie Visual Arts Center by 3M, Alabama Farmers Cooperative and The Decatur Daily, according to Decatur High senior Jack Orr, who is helping organize the cleanup with Marley Schmid as part of their campaigns for Carnegie Carnival prince and queen, respectively.
"This is a great way to spend time outdoors and help give back to the community," Orr said.
