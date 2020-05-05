Travelers spent more than $278 million in Morgan County last year, an increase of $25 million from fiscal 2018, according to an Alabama Tourism Department report. The money went to hotels, restaurants, shops and transportation.
“These figures indicate that tourism is an important economic driver for our county and state. We have a story to tell and we look forward to rebounding after the COVID-19 crisis,” said Danielle Gibson, president and CEO of Decatur Morgan County Tourism.
For the third consecutive year, Morgan County’s lodging tax generated more than $1 million. From 2018 to 2019, the lodging tax saw a 10% jump to $1.4 million.
In Limestone and Lawrence counties, travelers spent $145 million and $11.8 million, respectively. Overall, the Alabama travel industry grew by $1 billion to a record $16.8 billion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.