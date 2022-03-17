Beginning Monday, the city Parks and Recreation Department will be working along the Lee Street Northeast corridor to remove diseased trees, and this will require closure of the front entrance of Decatur City Hall.
A city press release says the department plan to remove about six diseased trees is expected to take about a week. Lee Street will be closed daily from 7:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
The side entrance to City Hall off Ferry Street will still be accessible.
