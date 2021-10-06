Parks and Recreation is doing tree work on two streets in Old Decatur today.
The department plans to close Ferry Street Northeast, between Walnut and Vine streets, and Walnut Street, between Ferry Street and Line Street. The work is expected to be finished at about 2:30 p.m.
