A thunderstorm that struck the Decatur area between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. today knocked down traffic lights and trees and left more than 8,000 Decatur Utilities customers without power.
There were reports of downed trees and tree limbs in Southwest Decatur. Traffic lights were down near Austin Middle School, the old Cedar Ridge Middle at the intersection of Danville Road Southwest and Modaus Road. There were also reports traffic lights were down at Danville Road and Carridale Street Southwest.
Todd Barron, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Huntsville said the damage was from a thunderstorm.
“It wasn’t a big weather system or anything like that,” he said. “It’s summer time in Alabama. You’re going to get some thunderstorms.
"We did have some wind, and there are reports of trees down around the area.”
He said the storm appeared to be tapering off in the Decatur area about 6:30 p.m.
Decatur Utilities was dealing with power outages for about 31.6% of its customers.
DU spokesman Joe Holmes reported at 5:50 p.m. the outages affected 700 customers east of Sixth Avenue Southeast and 500 between Spring Avenue and Danville Road north of Beltline Road Southwest.
