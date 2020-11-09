Local organizations, and some schools, are holding Veteran’s Day events this week.
Calhoun Community College will hold a Veterans Day Program at 10 a.m. Tuesday, featuring Honor Flight-Tennessee Valley founder and president Joe Fitzgerald. The Calhoun Jazz Band and Calhoun Chorale will perform at the event in the Kelley Gymnasium on the Decatur campus. Admission is free, and masks are required.
Decatur will hold a Veterans Day ceremony at noon Wednesday on the front lawn of City Hall, weather permitting. George Mills, a World War II veteran who was held by Germany as a prisoner of war, will speak.
The Morgan County Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Priceville. After the parade concludes at Veterans Park on Alabama 67, a ceremony will begin at 11 a.m.
Morgan County Schools spokeswoman Lisa Screws said there will be several Veterans Day events for students throughout the day Tuesday. At Cotaco and Eva schools, there will be a drive-thru celebration at 9:30 a.m.
“Vets will drive or ride, led by a member of law enforcement,” Screws said.
Priceville Elementary will also hold a Veteran’s Day event in the Priceville High stadium at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Brewer and Priceville high schools will play Veterans Day video tributes for students.
Several schools in Hartselle City Schools and Decatur City Schools will hold virtual events for students this week, according to Hartselle Superintendent Dee Dee Jones and Decatur Superintendent Michael Douglas.
