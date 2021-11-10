TRINITY — Entries into the annual Trinity Christmas Parade on Dec. 4 are now being accepted. Organizations, companies and individuals can enter floats. The parade begins at 10 a.m.
Mayor Vaughn Goodwin said there is no registration fee and cash awards will be given to the top-three judged floats.
Interested groups are encouraged to call 256-353-2474 for more information. Deadline to enter is Dec. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.