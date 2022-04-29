A Trinity man is charged with firing a weapon into an occupied dwelling in Southwest Decatur on Thursday morning, according to police.
Police reported they responded to a call at 5:15 a.m. in reference to gunshots being fired in the 300 block of Cardinal Drive Southwest. During the investigation, officers interviewed a witness and Nigel Jay Ray, 23, and found him to be in possession of a firearm.
Ray was arrested and booked in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,300.
