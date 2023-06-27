D230627 Heat TH-1.jpg
Buy Now

Kolby Grissim cools off in the Delano Park splashpad on Monday. More people will be looking for ways to cool off later in the week when temperatures are expected to reach triple digits. [TRISTAN HOLMES/FOR THE DECATUR DAILY]

A "heat dome" that has scorched Texas will move into Alabama this week, and the feels-like temperature could rise to 113 degrees, according to a local meteorologist.

View our Print Replica

—katie.steele@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Instagram @katieeesteele

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.