A Priceville man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Friday in Morgan County, a trooper said.
Robert Eugene Cartee, 48, was killed when the Ford Escape he was driving left the road and struck a tree at 5:50 p.m., according to trooper Brandon Bailey. Bailey said Cartee, who was not using his seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash, which occurred on Shoal Creek Road near Natural Bridge Road, about two miles south of Priceville.
