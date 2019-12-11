State troopers are clearing up multiple wreck on Interstate 65 near mile marker 318 at the Morgan County-Cullman County border, northbound and southbound, they said this morning.
"There are icy patches on the roadway in this area. ALDOT has been notified," Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel said at 6:15 a.m.
While no accumulation of wrecks has been reported elsewhere, Daniel said, drivers should be cautious.
"Motorists should expect icy patches this morning in north Alabama, especially on bridges and overpasses" Daniel said.
Area schools are on a two-hour delay this morning.
