Northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 65 at mile marker 298 near Cullman were blocked shortly before noon today because of a two-vehicle crash involving commercial vehicles, according to troopers.
The driver of a 2016 Peterbilt tractor-trailer traveling northbound lost control of his vehicle, causing the load, an industrial roll of paper, to overturn, a trooper said. The truck then struck a 2000 Freightliner tractor-trailer traveling southbound.
No injuries have been reported from the crash, which occurred near Alabama 69, about five miles south of Cullman.
Wreckers are on the scene to clear the roadway.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.