The following local residents were named to Troy University's chancellor's list for the fall semester and Term 2.

Athens: Anna Blagburn, Alex Cole, McKenzie Dahlke, Tiara Grigsby, Abigail Hollis, Cameron Tribble

Decatur: Amanda Hetherington, John Moses

Hartselle: Hilton Anderson, Claire Grammer

Harvest: Janna Boydstun

Lester: Abigail McLemore

Moulton: Logan Wetzel

Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a GPA of 4.0 qualify for the chancellor's list. The fall semester includes students at the Troy campus. Term 2 includes students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery along with locations outside of Alabama and online.

