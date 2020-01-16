The following local residents were named to Troy University's chancellor's list for the fall semester and Term 2.
Athens: Anna Blagburn, Alex Cole, McKenzie Dahlke, Tiara Grigsby, Abigail Hollis, Cameron Tribble
Decatur: Amanda Hetherington, John Moses
Hartselle: Hilton Anderson, Claire Grammer
Harvest: Janna Boydstun
Lester: Abigail McLemore
Moulton: Logan Wetzel
Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a GPA of 4.0 qualify for the chancellor's list. The fall semester includes students at the Troy campus. Term 2 includes students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery along with locations outside of Alabama and online.
