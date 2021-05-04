Traffic in both directions on Alabama 20 near Rocket RV was backed up during rush hour Monday afternoon after a tractor-trailer caught on fire and burned.
Emergency officials attempted to divert traffic around the accident and a second truck became stuck in the median, blocking westbound lanes, said Lt. Patrick Jackson, public information officer for the Decatur Fire Department.
No injuries were reported in the one-vehicle accident.
By 5 p.m., northbound traffic out of Decatur on U.S. 31 and eastbound on Alabama 20 was backed up down Wilson Street and Sixth Avenue.
Jackson said the initial call came into his department about 3:30 p.m. saying the driver of the 18-wheeler was reporting an axle fire.
“By the time we arrived, the entire truck was engulfed in flames,” he said.
He said crews from Fire Stations 1, 2 and 5, a trainer truck, Decatur Police Department and the Flint Volunteer Fire Department worked the scene.
