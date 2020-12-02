A truck pulling firewood overturned on the northbound U.S. 31 causeway at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and caused one lane of traffic to close temporarily, police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said.
"A truck pulling firewood rolled over. Two people in the truck suffered minor injuries," the Decatur Police Department said on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.