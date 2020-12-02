A truck pulling firewood overturned on the northbound U.S. 31 causeway at about 3:30 p.m. today and caused one lane of traffic to close, police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said.
"A truck pulling firewood rolled over. Two people in the truck suffered minor injuries. Police have closed one lane of traffic (northbound) while crews work to clear the road," the Decatur Police Department said on Twitter.
Cardenas-Martinez said two lanes remain open, so there should not be a significant traffic back-up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.