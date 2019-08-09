Tommy Tuberville, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, said a plan is needed to address mental health and drug addiction issues to help prevent the country’s mass shootings.
“We’re all concerned, everybody is concerned about the mass deaths that we’ve had,” Tuberville said Thursday after a breakfast meeting in Decatur with supporters. But, “the problems aren’t guns, it’s people. We have not had a plan for a long time in this country for mental health, for drug addiction, for our vets that are coming back and committing suicide.
“We need to help the people who need help, but there’s got to be a plan. We don’t have a plan.”
Tuberville, a former Auburn University football coach, launched his campaign in April to try to win the Republican nomination and unseat Democrat Doug Jones. The primary election will be March 3.
Last weekend, 31 people were killed in mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, prompting advocates for changing U.S. gun laws to call for action.
“I’m a Second Amendment guy,” Tuberville said. “I own guns. I own them for the right reasons, for hunting and protection.
“There are going to be guns in this county forever and you can make all kind of laws, and people who want to use (guns) are going to get their hands on them," he said. “I think we’ve got to address the problem and the problem is the people that use the guns.”
Lanae Erickson, senior vice president of think tank Third Way's Social Policy & Politics Program, said there are ways to keep guns from criminals and others.
"There are concrete things we could do to keep guns out of the hands of criminals and terrorists, and to limit the carnage of these mass murderers," she said. "Background checks, red flag laws, and banning weapons of war would go a long way toward keeping American communities and our children safe. ...
"We need Congress to step up.”
Over the last several months, Tuberville said, he has tried to stay on the road six days a week to share why he’s running for office. He also made other stops locally Thursday and toured the Decatur-Morgan County Entrepreneurial Center.
“Like I tell people, I don’t need this job. I want this job,” he said. “I don’t need the money. I love the country and the state and I feel like I’m (seeking office) for the right reasons.”
He said he doesn’t believe that a congressional position should be a career job.
“It should be public service,” Tuberville said, pledging to make decisions based on the nation’s laws and Constitution and what his constituents want, not to please lobbyists or special interest groups.
“We have a great country and a great state, but we can make (them) better,” he said.
Tuberville said he wants to do his part to help bring new manufacturing and manufacturing technology opportunities to the state.
“What better person to sell people to come (to Alabama) than a football coach? That’s all I’ve ever done,” he said. “People will know me the first day I walk on the Senate floor. I’ve built a reputation of coaching and building and winning.”
Talking Trump
Tuberville has tried to explain this week comments he made last weekend in an appearance before a Shoals Republican Club meeting. Yellowhammer News reported he said: “I’m p----- off at Donald Trump that our vets can’t get health care. And if I ever get to see him, I’m going to tell him that."
Responding to that report Thursday, Tuberville said, “I wasn’t going after Trump as much as I was Congress."
Veterans health care is “very high on (Trump’s) list," he said. "It’s Congress that’s got to get it higher on their list. People up there that make the decisions have got to vote to help the VA. This wasn’t a slam at Trump at all.”
State Rep. Arnold Mooney, R-Shelby County, who’s also running for the Senate seat, has called for Tuberville to apologize for his comments.
“Coach Tuberville is a good man, but he’s dead wrong about President Trump," Mooney said in a release. "Nobody loves our veterans more or has done more for them in a short time than President Trump.”
Tuberville also called Trump “the best president I’ve ever seen for our military and our veterans. He has stepped out for them, he’s been there for them. He understands we’ve got a lot of these young men and women coming back from these 20-year wars we’ve been in that need help.
“But Congress has got to help him,” Tuberville said. “We’ve got people waiting for help and they’re just not getting it.”
As for the border issue, Tuberville said: “We’re all immigrants; we want to take care of them. But we can’t have a million immigrants coming in in a seven- or eight-month period, which is what’s happening.
“It’s a tough situation and there’s no answer other than the fact that we can take care of a few at a time,” he said. “We can’t take care of that many.
“We need immigrants, we need workers. We’ve got to have people coming here that we can train, that can be great Americans. But we can’t be overrun like our system has been overrun this past year.”
