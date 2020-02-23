Decatur, Athens, Priceville and Hartselle will reap benefits from a 4,000-employee automaker locating nearby, but the experience of other Alabama communities is that turning high-income, salaried automotive employees into residents is a challenge.
Upper-level management and professionals are attractive targets for cities, and the many high-income employees who will work at the 4,000-employee Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA plant in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County are no exception.
They bring with them to their new homes disposable income that translates into sales tax revenue. They buy or build expensive homes, generating property taxes and an improved real estate market. They have the cash to support worthy causes in their new hometown, and the leadership skills to become engaged in civic organizations, schools and government.
But competition will be heavy for Mazda Toyota executives, with recent history suggesting Huntsville and Madison have a decided edge.
Tuscaloosa County’s Mercedes-Benz U.S. International plant, which began production in 1997, was the first automaker to land in Alabama, and among its 3,800 employees are plenty of executives and professionals. Keeping those high-income employees within the county, however, is not an automatic.
Jim Page, chairman of the Tuscaloosa-based Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama and for nine years vice president of public policy and business development for the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, was loyal to his former home in discussing the challenge.
“If you can get in front of the right people and sell that story, I think there’s a huge opportunity for Decatur and Morgan County to grow and get a lot of those corporate executives to live there. Especially once Interstate 565 is improved, that’s an easy commute,” Page said. “Compared to where a lot of these folks are moving from, the commute is so much easier and the cost of living is so much less. I think Decatur-Morgan County has a great product to sell."
Countering those optimistic words, however, is that even Tuscaloosa — home to the University of Alabama and thriving residential, arts and commercial sectors — feels the challenge of trying to convince executives to locate there rather than in wealthy Birmingham suburbs.
“Over the years some of the executives have moved more to Birmingham, in the Hoover area. Geographically the plant (located next to Vance) is kind of right in the middle. It’s just as close to Hoover as it is to Tuscaloosa. That’s certainly something we’ve talked about in Tuscaloosa in the last several years,” Page said.
Tuscaloosa has not been passive about the effort
“As Mercedes continues to grow and they bring in new leadership, we’ve tried to make a push to have them living in Tuscaloosa,” Page said. “Not only having the plant here but really having the executives part of the community, part of the fabric here and leadership structure.”
--
Tuscaloosa's ongoing effort
The most recent effort by the city of Tuscaloosa, called Elevate Tuscaloosa, includes funding. The fledgling project gets high marks from Bryan Chandler, interim director of the Tuscaloosa County Industrial Development Authority.
“Tuscaloosa voted to raise its sales tax to 10%, which is kind of in line with Hoover and some of the other larger areas of the state, but to dedicate that money to some very specific areas like education, recreation, transportation, those kinds of things, to make the community more attractive to people who might want to come here and stay here,” Chandler said.
The sales-tax increase, approved in July, raised the city sales tax from 2% to 3%, with Tuscaloosa County’s sales tax 3% and the state’s at 4%. It is projected to raise an additional $19 million in its first year and, over the next three decades, fund more than $500 million in recreation, education, transportation and public safety projects.
While Elevate Tuscaloosa is designed in part to attract corporate executives and professionals like those at Mercedes, it also is aimed at keeping University of Alabama students in Tuscaloosa after they graduate.
Among the education projects planned: a pre-kindergarten initiative and summer academy, along with career- and college-ready dual enrollment scholarships.
The plan also calls for improvements to the Tuscaloosa National Airport, improvements in public transportation and the creation of numerous trails, walkways, parks and recreation centers.
“It is certainly true that a lot of executives choose to live in Hoover. Vance is not that much farther from Hoover than it is from downtown Tuscaloosa and Northport,” Chandler said. “Maybe it’s the larger retail space there, the proximity to the (Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International) Airport. We’re working on that part of it, but it’s an issue.”
The challenge for Talladega County, home to Honda Manufacturing of Alabama since production began in 2001, has been far more difficult. The county’s population, about 80,000, is the same as before Honda arrived. The mayor of Lincoln, which surrounds the Honda plant, has few illusions about attracting many executives or professionals to live in his town.
“Most of the upper level management does not live in the community,” said Mayor Carroll "Lew" Watson. “A lot of the workers are finding homes here. A lot of the upper-income workers live in Homewood, Vestavia Hills, that part of the market.”
That trend began early in the plant's history, he said, when many of the executives were from Japan.
“Especially for the Japanese, they want to be in Birmingham where they have a Japanese school, and we can understand that,” he said.
Both Watson and Vance Mayor Brenda Morrison have had similar experiences. Production workers and middle management may live in their towns, but not many executives or professionals.
“We have a lot of the team leaders and supervisors that live in Vance. The CEO doesn’t live here. The others in upper management have lived in Tuscaloosa or Birmingham. So they have lived in the bigger cities,” Morrison said.
“Middle-level management and production workers, administrative staff, that’s been our situation,” echoed Watson.
Interstate 20, critical to Mercedes and Honda locating where they did, also makes it easy for upper management to commute from wealthier communities.
“It’s much easier to drive from Birmingham to Talladega County (in the morning) than from Talladega County to Birmingham, the reason being traffic flow. It’s really an easy commute,” said Calvin Miller, executive director of the Talladega County Economic Development Authority.
“When Honda first located here, there were about 200 people who were going to be moving to Alabama. Their major factor was school system and the availability of housing, and I’d put the school system first because that was the question that came up most. They tended to locate in the Oxford area, Jacksonville, Trussville and in areas near Hoover. These were larger cities. A lot of them are in Jefferson County, so they also had other amenities,” Miller said.
--
Cultural benefits
While governmental leaders understandably focus on the tax revenue that comes with high-income residents, Page said less-tangible benefits are just as profound.
“The cultural enrichment it provides to the community is another huge benefit, having new residents come in that are from other parts of the country. In our case, there’s a heavy German influence here. You see it every day, from some of the restaurants in the community to your neighbors,” he said. “I have folks from Germany that are working at Mercedes in my neighborhood. That helps enrich the cultural quality of life in the community. That’s another positive impact a large foreign (automaker) investment like that can have upon a community. That helps with perception. It helps with image. It helps with PR.”
And that collection of benefits makes it worth the effort, one that has been an increasing focus in Tuscaloosa as it tries to keep execs from commuting to the Birmingham area.
“We have regular conversations with plant leadership about it. And we look at it as important, too, because a lot of the tax abatements and a lot of the incentives come from Tuscaloosa County. One good way of making sure you get that return on investment is having them live here, and many of their employees do live here. That’s never been a major issue, but we want them all to live here,” Page said.
He also recognizes that the challenge may be greater for municipalities like Decatur, Athens, Priceville and Hartselle. Decatur routinely loses the battle to attract high-income employees who work in local industries, employees who usually endure a difficult commute in order to live in Huntsville or Madison.
“It’s even more important (to be proactive in attracting executives) in north Alabama, I would think, just because you have a closer cluster of significantly sized municipalities, and they’re all fighting for those employees,” Page said.
“The (north Alabama) cost of living is generally consistent across the board, so it really comes down to what community has the amenities and has that ‘it’ factor they’re looking for, those cultural experiences and the types of neighborhoods they want to live in, that sort of thing. Catering your product to those people is really important.”
