Due to extreme heat this week, the Tennessee Valley Authority is asking customers to reduce their electrical usage voluntarily from noon to 8 p.m. daily through Friday.
The request reinstated today impacts customers of Decatur Utilities, Athens Utilities, Joe Wheeler EMC and other TVA distributors.
Turning thermostats up just a degree or two makes a big difference in both demand as well as cooling costs, according to TVA. It says 78 degrees is the optimal recommended thermostat setting for summer cooling, and that ceiling fans should be set to rotate counterclockwise to create a wind chill effect.
TVA asked that customers delay using large appliances like dishwashers, ovens, washing machines and electric dryers during the hottest part of the day.
TVA spokesman Scott Fielder said that voluntary curtailment is standard policy during heat and cold waves and the regional power grid is stable. There is no immediate threat of blackouts or brownouts across the region.
