The Tennessee Valley Authority is changing how it charges wholesale customers, but Decatur Utilities officials said the change won’t increase local residential and commercial power bills.
TVA is reducing fluctuating rates by one-half cent while raising its fixed rates by the same amount to wholesale customers, DU Electric Manager Glenn Boyles told the Decatur Utilities board Monday.
Boyles said TVA is making the change so its revenues aren’t impacted as much by extreme weather changes. TVA also included protections for the local utility with the increased use of fixed rates.
The DU board voted to accept TVA’s changes as part of its contract with the federal agency.
