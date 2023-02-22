FLORENCE — The Tennessee Valley Authority announced last week it has implemented a series of short-term actions to help avoid asking power providers to shut off customers' power to reduce demand and instituting rolling blackouts as it did during a winter storm in late December.
The storm brought subfreezing temperatures to TVA's seven-state region, including the Decatur area, and led to the utility seeing the largest demand for electricity in its 90-year history.
TVA Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Don Moul gave TVA board members an update on the storm during the quarterly board meeting held last week at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center in Florence.
Moul said the National Weather Service called the bomb cyclone a "once in a generational storm." He said the storm was nearly 2,000 miles wide and stretched from the Great Lakes to the Gulf of Mexico, affecting the eastern two-thirds of the U.S.
The demand for electricity set several records within the TVA organization.
"The unique nature of the system made this storm different from others," he said. "A combination of heavy rains and high winds, followed by a rapid, 40-degree temperature drop, resulted in flash freezing and conditions that disrupted travel and strained power grids across a substantial portion of the country."
As a result of the record demand, Moul said TVA on Dec. 23 asked its 153 power distributors in seven states to reduce demand by 5%. On Dec. 24, TVA asked power distributors to reduce demand by another 5%, then by 10% to maintain system stability. This resulted in rolling blackouts lasting 15 to 20 minutes in most cases.
"We had a rough two days," he said.
Moul said TVA and local power companies have emergency procedures in place to maintain grid stability in extreme conditions.
All seven of TVA's nuclear power plants provided steady power 24 hours a day during the event, Moul said.
"However, the combination of heavy rains, driving winds, flash freezing and sustained, extreme wind chills, created conditions that exceeded the design capabilities of winter protection equipment at many of our non-nuclear generating units, and overcame the established winter preparations TVA, as well as other utilities, had taken," he said.
Moul said the storm placed loads on many systems that exceeded forecasts and challenged the generation fleet, particularly coal and gas-fired plants, resulting in lost power generation.
"These harsh weather conditions were simply beyond the capabilities of existing heat trace and insulation that protect equipment exposed to the elements, which were primarily instrumentation lines being affected," he told the TVA board Thursday.
"In our coal fleet, we lost both units at Cumberland (Tennessee) for the duration of the event due to frozen instrumentation lines, lines that had successfully been protected from freezing conditions for over 20 years," he said. "In our gas fleet, many of our simple and combined cycle units were impacted."
Moul said employees quickly responded to get gas units back online.
Hydroelectric power helped make up the energy lost when Cumberland went down, as did pump storage at the Raccoon Mountain Pumped Storage Plant west of Chattanooga, he said.
Solar power also provided support during the daylight hours with a maximum output of about 50% of its capacity.
Moul said TVA will provide updates on the panel's progress and release the report once it is completed.
"We've engaged industry experts and customers for input and feedback," he said. "We will be working with industry regulators and our peer providers to identify ways to improve resiliency across the industry. We're approaching our after-action review with a sense of urgency, but we're taking the time to get it right."
Moul said the review will identify key drivers of the event that led to lost megawatts and improvement opportunities that will strengthen TVA's future response.
"We aren't waiting to act," he said. "As part of our post-event response, employees have already identified and addressed over 250 near-term actions to temporarily harden our assets, to improve resilience and performance in advance of the next event."
TVA spokesman Scott Fiedler said in the short term, TVA built additional wind breakers around equipment and added more insulation to critical systems.
"We increased inspection routine during hot and cold weather," he said. "Long term, we are upgrading the design of our plants to help improve reliability during extreme weather."
