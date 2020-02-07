The Tennessee Valley Authority warned that more rain is on the way and some residents along the river should stay aware of possible flooding conditions, especially those in Lacey’s Spring at Whitesburg Bridge.
The federal agency said it will need to release water from its tributaries upstream to recover reservoir space for the expected precipitation of another 1.5 inches.
James Everett, TVA senior manager of the river forecast center, said the Whitesburg water level was at 18.95 feet at 9:30 a.m. today, and it is forecast to crest at 21.7 feet at 6 a.m. Sunday. Flood stage there is 17 feet, according to the National Weather Service.
During the heavy rainfall last winter, the river crested at 22.90 feet on Feb. 25.
TVA said the region received an average of 11 to 12 inches in February 2019. He said this year the rainfall total for February is forecast to be about 7 inches.
At 5.97 inches this month, Falkville has received the most precipitation in the area, TVA stats show.
Wheeler Dam has a 5.28-inch total, and Town Creek has received 4.92 inches through the first six days of the month.
Everett added Thursday night's winter precipitation would have no impact on river conditions.
He urged residents to follow the TVA's social media pages, which will have river updates four times daily.
