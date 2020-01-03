The Tennessee Valley Authority said Thursday it doesn't expect river flooding because it is prepared to handle two days of rain that could total up to 5 inches on saturated ground in the region.
Darrell Guinn, manager of TVA's river forecast center, said his agency had lowered levels in tributaries and reservoirs to help alleviate the possibility of flooding along the Tennessee River. The rain is expected to end today, but the area will remain under a flood watch until at least this evening.
“We’ve had a wet December, but we’ve been able to lower our main reservoirs to have storage for the rain events we’re expecting through Friday,” Guinn said in a teleconference with reporters. He said unregulated local streams could still cause flooding.
He added the already moist ground may add to the possibility of flooding conditions. “Things can change quickly,” he said. “Stay tuned to the National Weather Service announcements.”
Chelly Amin, NWS meteorologist, said the area should see moderate to heavy rainfall but severe weather is unlikely.
“Someone will see 4 to 5 inches,” she said.
She said the system will move through Lawrence County into northwest Morgan and southwest Limestone County. “The sun will be back out Saturday,” she added.
In a news release, Decatur Utilities officials said that because of the heavy rain they expect sanitary sewer overflows are likely through the weekend in historically affected areas of Decatur.
A sanitary sewer overflow occurs when the collection system is overwhelmed by heavy rains that infiltrate pipes through cracks, holes, loose joints, broken pipes, and leaking manhole covers, DU said in the release. Overflows can also be caused by accumulation of fats, oils and grease, root intrusion, unforeseen mechanical failures and pipe defects.
TVA officials said the 2019 rain total for the valley system was 66.74 inches, second-highest in 130 years of record keeping behind only the 67.02 inches in 2018. Locally, the NWS reported 56.91 inches of precipitation at Pryor Field in Decatur for 2019, almost 2½ inches more than in 2018. The total for 2019 in Huntsville was 61.64 inches.
Guinn said TVA's management of the river averted more than $22.4 million of structural flood damage in Decatur during the February 2019 floods by holding water in reservoirs upriver.
He added the level of Wheeler Lake was back to normal.
According to the NWS, the Huntsville International Airport received a record 13.63 inches of rain in February, 8.7 inches above normal.
Systemwide, TVA said, it averted more than $1.8 billion in damage, most of it coming in the Chattanooga area.
“What made 2019 so unique we experienced a short drought at the end of the summer,” Guinn said. He said that during the record rainfall in 2018 the water never exceeded flood stage. “It was more distributed throughout the year and had no major significant events.”
The National Weather Service is projecting “above normal” rainfall for the next three months.
