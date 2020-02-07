Residents along the Tennessee River and its tributaries could see some flooding beginning today and into next week as the river continues to rise from Wednesday’s heavy rainfall, officials said.
The Tennessee Valley Authority and National Weather Service said the Whitesburg Bridge area at Lacey’s Spring should go nearly 2 feet above moderate flood stage. They said Big Nance Creek in Courtland will reach moderate flood stage this morning.
The floodwaters are from the Valley receiving 3 to 5 inches of rain Tuesday through Thursday. As of Thursday afternoon, local emergency management agencies reported no injuries from the storm activity.
“Whitesburg Bridge is expected to go slightly above moderate flood level about midday Friday and Lacey’s Spring could see some impact from that,” said James Everett of TVA. “The ground is still very wet from January when we had about 1½ inches above normal rainfall.
"The Tennessee River has some very high inflows from unregulated creeks and tributaries we can’t control. We expect lake levels along the river to rise a dozen feet or so. Homeowners along the river should stay aware of the changing levels.”
He said the water flow through Wheeler Dam was about 1.3 million gallons per second Thursday.
Morgan County District 4 Commissioner Greg Abercrombie said Wednesday night’s storm brought water flowing over some roads for a short time but River Loop Road and McCutcheon Loop Road could be underwater if the river at Whitesburg overflows its banks.
“About noon (Thursday) it was less than 4 feet to get to the top of the river banks,” he said. “It’ll rise for a few more days. We’ll be keeping an eye on it and post signs if it gets worse.”
Meteorologist Kurt Webber with the National Weather Service in Huntsville said Big Nance Creek is expected to stay near flood level into next week, too. “It could be Tuesday morning before it begins dropping,” he said.
Lawrence County Engineer Winston Sitton on Thursday afternoon said minor flooding issues remained on Lawrence County 270 between Courtland and Town Creek and Lawrence County 406 north of Town Creek. Last March, residents along 406, in the Lennox Hill community, were stranded for nearly two weeks after high floodwaters made the county road impassable.
On Thursday afternoon, the city of Athens announced that Line Road and Levert Avenue were closed due to flooding.
Daphne Ellison of the Limestone County EMA on Thursday afternoon said Mooresville Road between Old Alabama 20 and Huntsville Brownsferry Road is impassable because of flooding.
"Crews have placed barricades on each side of the flooding," she said. "Motorists are advised not to ignore these barricades."
She also said the Main Street underpass in Ardmore was temporarily closed Wednesday. It left a motorist stranded when the vehicle went underwater, she said.
Webber said today’s temperatures would range from 32 at daybreak into the mid-40s during the afternoon. Saturday’s temperatures are expected to stay between the low 30s to lower 50s. He said Sunday’s high are expected to reach the lower 60s.
“We’ve got a decent chance of rain most of the next week,” he said. “Stay aware of continued flooding concerns.”
