FLORENCE — The Tennessee Valley Authority Board of Directors last week announced it is moving forward with a study that will look to accelerate the region's clean-energy economy.
The board held its quarterly meeting Wednesday and Thursday at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center.
TVA said in a statement after the meeting that it will use the Valley Pathways study to expand on the region's standing as a "national leader" for innovation in nuclear, renewable energy, electric vehicles, energy storage and hydrogen energy.
"TVA has one of the nation's largest, most diverse and cleanest generation portfolios, and our economic development team is staying busy because our affordable, reliable, resilient, and clean energy is the catalyst that fuels our region's growth," TVA President and CEO Jeff Lyash said.
"If we want to go further, faster in our pursuit of a clean energy economy, we must work together across all sectors. Our objective is to learn and work together to create pathways to a clean energy economy."
Lyash said the study, which is a partnership between TVA and the University of Tennessee's Baker Center, is critical in helping the region better define the pace of electrification and ways everyone can adopt sustainable, carbon-free solutions.
Lyash noted that after a decade of nearly flat load growth, TVA experienced nearly 2.5% demand growth from 2020 to 2022.
Southern states are the fastest growing region in the nation, he said.
TVA's service area is expected to exceed 10 million residents in the next Census Bureau report, according to TVA.
To meet the growing power demand from businesses and homeowners, TVA anticipates adding 10,000 megawatts to 14,000 megawatts of new resources by the end of the decade.
"We are aggressively investing in our system, more than $18 billion in capacity expansion and base capital since 2014," Lyash said. "In addition, we plan to continue these investments as we work to bring online about 3,800 megawatts of generation to create an energy system that is affordable, reliable, resilient and clean.
"Those investments are now paying dividends to Valley families in terms of good jobs, lower power bills and cleaner air, and the Valley Pathways study can help our region's economic competitiveness."
TVA has signed four power purchase agreements for a total of 160 megawatts of solar generation expected to come online in 2025 in support of the utility's plan to add 10,000 megawatts of solar power by 2035.
The Shoals is home to two TVA solar farms — one in rural Colbert County near Barton and another near the Oakland community in Lauderdale County.
Shoals Economic Development Authority Executive Director Kevin Jackson said most industries want to be as carbon neutral as they can, and TVA has more of a mix of generational capabilities than surrounding power providers.
"Everybody has green initiatives now," he said. "TVA is about as good as they can be with their mix. It does help."
A $55 million, 500-acre solar farm that will market electricity to TVA is also being developed in Limestone County.
