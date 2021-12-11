Decatur City Hall and the Morgan County Courthouse (basement) have been opened as storm shelters, according to Decatur police.
Citizens with domestic animals (cats/dogs) may seek shelter at City Hall as long as animals are kept on a leash and/or in a crate.
No firearms, alcohol or tobacco products will be allowed in the shelters.
