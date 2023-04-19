One locally owned hamburger restaurant closed recently due to staffing issues and the owner's sense of a higher calling, and another — in business for almost a century — is preparing to close with the sale of its building.
Such-n-Such Burgers & Tacos of Decatur closed March 25. Willie Burgers, an iconic burger joint in Hartselle, is preparing to close after being in business for 97 years.
Jason Such, 47, was the owner of Such-n-Such Burgers & Tacos. He said he had problems staffing his restaurant.
“Hiring was the biggest thing and finding quality workers,” Such said. “You can hire just anybody to come in there, … but these days and time, the way people work, you’ve got to hire three people to do one person’s job. Back in the day, one person, they would do three people’s jobs.”
Pre-COVID, Such said he had 28 employees. When he closed, he had eight.
“The food truck was making more money than the restaurant was, so we would have to take employees from the restaurant to run the truck,” he said. “It left us short-staffed at the restaurant.”
Such said small restaurants like his struggle to compete with chains that can afford to pay employees more.
“When you’re a mom-and-pops, you’re not a big franchise, you don’t have the backing,” he said. “All you have is the owner’s backing.”
Such said he was tired of working 80 to 100 hours per week.
“I was sitting there talking to myself in the parking lot one day and basically talking to God,” he said. “I said, ‘OK, God, what do you want me to do, what’s our next step? Do you want me to close the restaurant down and just run the truck?’
“He pretty much told me, I want you to go back into ministry.”
Such said he was initially going to leave the restaurant open for one more week.
“He’s like, no, you’re done,” Such said. “So, I decided to close the restaurant.”
Such said he still had appointments to complete with his food truck, so he was initially planning on keeping those engagements for another month, which he figured would help him generate more revenue.
“I told my employees, and they were like, we’re going to find another job,” he said. “So, I completely had to shut everything down.”
Such said the rising cost of food was not a factor in his closing.
“We worked with local vendors, and they worked really well with me,” he said. “I don’t think that was a big issue. We had to go up on our prices a little bit; we were kind of on the higher end for a burger place … but you’re paying for quality.”
Such said he was able to sell everything inside his restaurant including the food. He also sold his food truck and trailer. Such said he will work odd jobs to earn income.
Such started his business in Priceville in 2013 but after five years he relocated to Decatur because 71% of his business was from Decatur. He said the building, located at 2614 U.S. 31 in Decatur, was a Subway before he leased it. Such said he did not know what would move into the building next.
Such said he will minister by working with a local church which will partner with other churches. He said he plans to work through programs to address drug addiction, abandonment issues and the homeless.
---
Willie Burgers
Mary Lawson, 71, has worked at Willie Burgers for 25 years and bought the Hartselle burger joint in 2000. The business, located at 205 Main St. W., has been open since 1926. Lawson owns the business, but not the building, and was recently informed that the building owner was selling.
“I called him last Thursday and he informed me that he’d sold it,” Lawson said. “I’ve got till July 13.”
Lawson said she will not reopen the restaurant elsewhere.
“I can’t relocate at my age,” she said. "What I hate more than anything is my workers (losing their jobs). They have been good.”
Typically Lawson just has one employee, but with the closing announcement customers have steamed in and she has hired three other employees temporarily.
“Right now, we’re real busy since everyone knows we’re leaving,” she said. “They’ve been slamming us. … This is the busiest it’s ever been.”
Lawson said she is devastated that she is forced to close.
“I walked in here Friday and all my customers were crying,” she said. “I thought, dang, it’s like I went to my own funeral. And it still is.”
Lawson said she has been selling everything she can in the building.
“I told the (employees) to start getting rid of anything they can get rid of because I’ve got a short time to get done,” she said. “I’ve sold a bunch of stuff. Now, I can’t get rid of some stuff until we’re out of here, but I’ve sold all the tables and booths I’ve got; everything’s going.”
Lawson said she is trying to sell out of all the restaurant’s food.
“I’m going to try to run it down,” she said. “If we run out, that’s when I’m going to shut it down.”
