The Alabama Farmers Federation recognized two north Alabama farming families as runners-up in the Outstanding Youth Farm Family contest.
Announced Aug. 7, the runners-up designation went to Michell and Rebecca Henry of Moulton and Brady and Anna Peek of Athens. The Henrys and the Peeks received $500 each.
The overall Outstanding Youth Farm Family award went to Josh and Savannah McCoy of Dale County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.