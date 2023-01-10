Two fires this weekend left a Moulton man dead and a Decatur family without a home.
Durmon McDaniel, 63, died in a house fire at 709 Petty St. in Moulton on Friday night.
The Moulton Fire Department received a dispatch to the fire at 10:52 p.m. Friday. Fire Chief Brian Phillips, first on the scene, arrived four minutes after the fire was reported, and several crew members arrived approximately 30 seconds later.
Phillips said over half of the house was engulfed in flames when he arrived. Phillips said a neighbor told him a person was inside, and firefighters located McDaniel after entering through a back window of the home.
“Our main priority when I found out there was somebody inside was to get in and get our victim out,” Phillips said.
Firefighters tried to revive McDaniel until Greg’s Ambulance Service arrived and assumed patient care. The rescue efforts were unsuccessful in reviving the victim. An air medical transport was ordered, then canceled.
Moulton had 15 firefighters on site and five fire engines. They were assisted by eight personnel and two engines from the Speake Volunteer Fire Department. Crews remained on site until 4 a.m.
McDaniel was the brother of Deangelo McDaniel, Moulton’s Parks and Recreation director and a past Decatur Daily writer and Moulton Advertiser editor.
Deangelo McDaniel said his brother graduated from Lawrence County High in 1977 after playing point guard on the basketball team.
"He was a good brother," Deangelo McDaniel said. "He loved everybody almost to a fault."
Decatur fire
Decatur Fire and Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Ashley England said another fire at 1526 Somerville Road in Decatur on Saturday afternoon left a family's home uninhabitable.
Although flames did not engulf the entire house, he said smoke damage affected the entire structure, causing significant damage.
“It was contained to the back side of the building, in two rooms,” England said. “The majority of the damage was on the back side of the house.
“They may have minimal fire damage, but the smoke damage will show up.”
He said it took a “matter of minutes” for firefighters to reach the scene.
Firefighters found no one inside, he said.
He said the damage was bad enough that the home was deemed unfit to be occupied.
“It was to the point the Red Cross came in and provided the residents a place to stay for a few days,” England said. “Red Cross does a really good job of working with us and finding residents a hotel room until insurance kicks in to find a new place.”
Both fires are under investigation.
