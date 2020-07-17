The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that contractor Miller & Miller will begin work next week to replace the southbound U.S. 31 bridge over Cedar Creek in Falkville.
The bridge was constructed in 1931.
Signs for the project are being installed this week. Initial work will include construction of the crossovers for traffic diversion. After those are complete, southbound traffic will be diverted to the northbound bridge, which will carry two-way traffic while the southbound bridge is demolished and rebuilt.
An ALDOT statement said motorists are asked to drive with caution in the work zone, reduce speed and be prepared to merge.
