Multiple traffic stoppages on U.S. 31 between Hartselle and Falkville will occur Wednesday as girders are moved into place for the new southbound bridge at Cedar Creek, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
ALDOT is advising motorists the stoppages will occur between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. and individual stoppages may last up to 30 minutes. Six girders — large beams that will support the bridge deck — will be positioned, rigged, hoisted and set during the delays.
Motorists are urged to use an alternate route to avoid the work area Wednesday.
Contractor Miller & Miller has demolished the southbound bridge constructed in 1931 and is now replacing it. Completion of the $3 million project is anticipated this summer, ALDOT said.
