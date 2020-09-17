The southbound bridge on U.S. 31 at Cedar Creek in Falkville is being replaced and will be closed beginning Monday with traffic flow being diverted onto a northbound lane, officials said.
The Alabama Department of Transportation said the northbound roadway will carry one lane of traffic in each direction. Contractor Miller & Miller will be handling the project of replacing the bridge, which was constructed in 1931, according to ALDOT. The $3,078,868 project is expected to be completed next summer, said ALDOT spokesman Seth Burkett.
Morgan County District 2 Commissioner Don Stisher said the project is overdue and necessary.
“That bridge is in a flood-prone area and, sometimes when we have heavy rains, water gets over the southbound lane and makes driving dangerous. The northbound bridge is a little higher and doesn't flood,” he said.
Stisher said large trucks carrying oversized loads will be rerouted because the bridge is too narrow for wide two-way traffic.
Burkett asked motorists to be patient while the work is ongoing.
“Everyone needs to slow down, prepare to merge and drive with caution in the work zone,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.