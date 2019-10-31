HUNTSVILLE — UAH will offer free training in heavy highway construction that allows participants to earn credentials and advance into a full-time, on-the-job training program with the Alabama Department of Transportation.
Classes begin Nov. 13. There is no tuition. Books and materials will be provided. Participants can obtain NCCER Heavy Highway Construction level 1 credentials.
Information can be found at alhighwayojt.uah.edu. You may also request information by calling UAH’s Industrial and Systems Engineering Department at 256-824-6466 or 256-824-6263.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.