FLORENCE — Since Alabama's teacher shortage is a continual concern, the University of North Alabama in partnership with South Korea's Ministry of Education is taking steps to help remedy the situation.
Eight South Korean math and science teachers began a three-week stint on Monday at Florence High School, where they'll observe American teaching standards, share their own, and use their immersion in U.S. education to take ideas and best practices back to their schools.
The Alabama Legislature has supported the five-year partnership between UNA and South Korea and has in recent years helped fund groups of local educators on visits there.
"Alabama started talking with South Korea initially on how to mitigate the teacher shortage because (education) is highly regarded there and they have an abundance of teachers as the profession is held in high esteem," said Katie Kinney, dean of UNA's College of Education and Human Sciences.
South Korea has four national universities, all part of the Global Teachers University program, which send teachers in the area of math and science to schools in the U.S.
The South Korean teachers are part of a master's program which involves a year of study at a South Korean university and a year in Alabama.
UNA had its first Korean graduates in December, Kinney said.
She said the partnership benefits all who are involved.
Florence High will benefit from the teachers' extensive STEM preparation and vast knowledge, Kinney said.
Likewise, the South Korean teachers already know they'll be taking back many educational ideas.
"In South Korea, the use of technology is different in the classroom," said Munju, a middle and high school math teacher. "There's a lot of group teaching here and students work together. In my country it's very direct teaching.
"Also, curriculum moves faster and some of the things the American students are learning aren't taught in our country until students get to the university."
Florence High Principal Rod Sheppard said his teaching staff is "all in" with the South Korean visitors.
"Everyone here views this as an amazing opportunity for us to learn from each other," he said. "The students are also really excited to learn first-hand about another culture."
While in Florence, the teachers will have the opportunity to not only observe, but do some teaching themselves.
Visiting math teacher Myeongha said she has three goals for her time in Florence: to understand the difference in students, to learn new techniques from American teachers conducting their classes, and to implement her newly learned strategies with her own students back home.
Florence High math teacher Gina Kroner said making the South Korean teachers feel comfortable is a top priority. She said the first day was mostly for observation and letting the students and visiting teachers acclimate to each other.
"I'm just really excited to learn how they operate because in South Korea they use a very integrated teaching approach, and here, we're very subject based," Kroner said. "The students are very receptive."
South Korean prospective math teacher Jinseop is finishing his first year at his home university's master's program. In the fall, he'll attend his second year of the program at UNA.
The opportunity to spend time in Florence has exposed him to many differences in education.
"Schools are much larger here, and the students are much more active," he said. "My dream is to teach, and if I can teach in English also, then I'll have a greater experience, possibly teaching here one day."
