Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties all had their lowest unemployment rates in recorded history in April, as did the state of Alabama, according to state Department of Labor figures released today.
The state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in April was 2.8%. Not seasonally adjusted it was 2.1%.
County rates are not seasonally adjusted, and all three area counties were below 2%.
Morgan County's unemployment rate in April was 1.6%, down from 1.9% the previous month and 2.5% in April 2021. Limestone County was also at 1.6% in April, down from 1.9% in March and 2.3% in April 2021. Lawrence County had 1.9% unemployment in April, down from 2.2% the previous month and 2.8% in April 2021.
Decatur's April unemployment rate was 1.8% in April, with Athens at 1.5%.
The seasonally adjusted U.S. rate was 3.6% in April, down from 6% in April 2021. Not seasonally adjusted and thus comparable to the county rates, the national unemployment rate in April was 3.3%.
The statewide rate for April represented 63,208 unemployed people statewide, an improvement of about 18,000 from a year earlier. About 2.2 million people were counted as employed, and weekly wages increased to a record $990.46, an increase of more than $21 in a year.
The largest job gains were in the leisure and hospitality sector, which gained 3,200 positions as the summer tourist and travel season approached. Manufacturing gained 2,000 jobs, and government added 1,500, according to a statement from the governor's office and the Alabama Department of Labor.
Shelby County in metro Birmingham had the state's lowest unemployment rate at 1.4%, followed by Marshall County at 1.5%. Morgan and Limestone tied with Blount, Cullman, Elmore and Madison counties at 1.6%. Wilcox County in rural west Alabama was worst in the state at 7.7% unemployment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.