The 14-year-old male whom police say fatally shot another 14-year-old male in self-defense early Sunday in Southeast Decatur has been charged with certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol (as a minor) and taken to a state juvenile detention center in Cullman, according to a statement today from Decatur police.
UPDATE: 14-year-old whom Decatur police say fired fatal shot in self-defense becomes 4th juvenile arrested
