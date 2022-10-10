The 14-year-old male whom police say fatally shot another 14-year-old male in self-defense early Sunday in Southeast Decatur has been charged with certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol (as a minor) and taken to a state juvenile detention center in Cullman, according to a statement today from Decatur police.

