Two Morgan County men have been arrested and are being held in Marion County, Oregon, in the fatal shootings of seven people in Valhermoso Springs on June 4, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said today.
Frederic "Rick" Rogers, 23, of Hartselle, and John Michael Legg, 20, of Danville, are being charged with capital murder and are awaiting extradition after their capture in Oregon, authorities said during a noon news conference. The two suspects were captured during a traffic stop and were peacefully apprehended, authorities said.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Swafford said no more arrests are expected at this time, but the investigation is continuing.
Authorities said they think the suspects and some of the victims were in a club called the "Seven Deadly Sins."
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn identified the seven slain as James Wayne Benford, 22, of Decatur; William Zane Hodgin, 18, of Somerville; Roger Lee Jones Jr., 20, of Decatur; Tammy England Muzzey, 45, of Valhermoso Springs; Emily Brooke Payne, 21, of Valhermoso Springs; Jeramy Wade Roberts, 31, of Athens; and a female, 17, whose name has not been released because she was a juvenile.
They were found dead in a house at 522 Talucah Road when authorities arrived. Chunn said the victims died of multiple gunshot wounds. First responders extinguished a small fire near the bodies when they arrived, Swafford has said.
County records show Muzzey and Payne lived at the residence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.