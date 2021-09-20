A Texas man died from injuries in an industrial accident at Nucor Steel in Trinity today, according to Decatur police.
Don Burton, of Texas, was injured when he was struck by a forklift at the steel company’s hot mill. He was transported to Huntsville Hospital where he died, according to Decatur police and fire personnel. No age or hometown for Burton was provided.
The accident occurred just before 8:30 a.m., police said.
Decatur Fire & Rescue Fire Marshal and Battalion Chief Jason Jones said air transport was requested by dispatch, “but both air services declined due to weather.”
“One Decatur Fire & Rescue personnel rode in with First Response transporting the patient to Huntsville Main ER and assisted with patient care,” he said.
Jim Brown, Nucor controller, said Burton was working on Nucor property at 4301 Iverson Blvd. and was an employee of contractor Delta Fabrication & Machine of Daingerfield, Texas.
"It's very misfortunate for him and his family," said Delta's Cole McCord, field superintendent. "It's under investigation. That is all we can say at this point."
“He was a contractor and not a Nucor teammate,” Brown said. He said he could not provide any more details.
