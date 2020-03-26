Morgan County has eight confirmed cases of COVID-19, Limestone has 11 and Lawrence has two, according to Alabama Department of Health data made available at noon today.
Twenty-four hours ago, Morgan County had two, Limestone had six and Lawrence had none, and ADPH reported more cases for each of the three counties at noon than it had reported earlier this morning.
Statewide there are now 472 confirmed cases, up 189 from Wednesday morning.
The state's first fatality related to COVID-19 was reported late Wednesday. A Jackson County patient with underlying health problems died in a facility outside of Alabama, according to the ADPH. While not included in ADPH data at noon, the Florence TimesDaily this morning reported a second COVID-19 death. Albert Trousdale, 78, of Elgin, died at Huntsville Hospital, according to the report.
Jefferson County has 144 confirmed cases, the highest in the state. It is followed by Shelby with 50, Lee with 45, and Madison County with 39.
On Wednesday evening, ADPH reported 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Marshall County. In this morning's data, that number had been changed to three. The reason for the discrepancy was not immediately clear.
