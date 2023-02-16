UPDATE: I-65 in Cullman County reopened Staff report Feb 16, 2023 Feb 16, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UPDATE: All lanes have reopened.Original story:All lanes of Interstate 65 at the 308 mile marker in Cullman County are currently closed due to flooding and will be for an undetermined amount of time, according to state troopers. Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Roads And Traffic × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Decatur Police Department Community Crime Map Area Storm Shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Local Government Officials Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMotorist airlifted after crash on BeltlineFormer Auburn player Savage new Decatur High football head coachThree arrests made at Austin Junior; student had loaded gunDad says his daughter, granddaughter also targeted in Falkville shootingsFirst-year Austin coach Phillips orchestrates dramatic turnaround heading into regionalMorgan County jury sentences capital murder defendant to deathDecatur man convicted of capital murderAthens High cheer places first at nationals and worldsDecatur turns to college ranks for new head coachJackson: Mayor cut him out of property discussions Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedGallery 157: Moulton couple sharing the impact of art (2)Jackson: Mayor cut him out of property discussions (2)Editorial: Is the State of the Union speech really necessary? (2)POINT/COUNTERPOINT: How is Joe Biden doing at the midpoint of his term in office? (2)Nearly $1 million in state budget for rocket repair (2)Planning continues for two Decatur apartment complexes (1)Dems: Biden should be 'embarrassed' by classified docs case (1)Have you shopped at Decatur Mall in the last year? (1)Council rejects mayor's amphitheater upgrades even with alternates in proposal (1)Basketball: High schools move into area tournaments this week (1)The 'party of ideas' has run out (1)Classified documents at Pence's home, too, his lawyer says (1)Widening of Old Moulton Road intersection proposed (1)Survey: 31% of underemployed cite transportation issues as barrier (1)Reed Blankenship goes from West Limestone to the Super Bowl (1)Around the region (1)Sheriffs feeling pinch of lost pistol permit revenue (1)Three arrests made at Austin Junior; student had loaded gun (1) Online Poll Should Decatur’s Carrie Matthews Recreation Center be demolished and replaced or repaired? You voted: Replaced: Repaired: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition Decatur Daily Click Here
