The traffic light at Modaus Road Southwest and Danville Road near Austinville Middle will not be operational when parents arrive this afternoon to pick up students, officials said.
“We need people to be patient and allow a little more time,” said Dwight Satterfield, deputy superintendent of school safety and student services.
Austin Middle Principal Anita Clarke said it will really be slow going when parents exit the campus because the intersection is a four-way stop.
Decatur City Schools is being lenient with students who arrived late and with absences today because of a thunderstorm on Monday afternoon that left almost 8,600 Decatur Utilities customers without power, Satterfield said.
“We’ve asked principals at all our schools to work with students and parents because there were pockets throughout the city without power,” he said.
Satterfield said no school suffered any damage and crews managed to remove “minimal debris” from parking lots before teachers and students arrived this morning.
He said school officials monitored coolers and freezers in cafeterias where there were power outages and “there were no problems.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.