A man is in custody after a standoff this morning in the 1600 block of Danville Road Southwest that began after a report of shots fired, according to Decatur police.
Police fired three gas canisters into a residence and shortly afterward a shirtless man left the house and was taken into custody.
Danville Road had not been reopened as of 9 a.m. between Westmeade Street and Evelee Street. Police said Danville Road would be open soon.
Officers first responded to the area at approximately 6 a.m. The incident occurred just north of Austin Junior High.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
