UPDATE: Decatur police said Kayla House has been located.
Original story follows:
The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Kayla Alexsandria House, 34, of Decatur, in reference to a theft.
House has two active felony warrants for first-degree theft and third-degree forgery.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Michael Ferguson at mferguson@decatur-al.gov or 256-341-4669.
