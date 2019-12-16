A tornado warning has been issued for north Alabama until 5:45 p.m. and a tornado watch is in effect until 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
Morgan County Emergency Management Director Eddie Hicks said all county storm shelters opened at 3:45 p.m. when the watch was issued. He reminded residents that Decatur High School and Austin High School both have storm shelters available since school has been dismissed.
The National Weather Service issued a warning at 4:56 p.m. after structural damage was reported in the Colbert Heights area. Meteorologist Kurt Weber said some "spinup activity" could hit northern Lawrence County.
“Along with rain and damaging winds, there’s potential for a few tornadoes across north Alabama,” said NWS Meteorologist Andrew Pritchett when the watch was issued.
He said the cold front moving through the Valley will bring drying conditions and colder temperatures Tuesday.
“Everyone needs to have a plan and be weather aware,” Hicks said. “Listen to the media outlets for the latest information.”
