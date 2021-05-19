CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A $1 billion missile-warning satellite for the U.S. Space Force rocketed toward orbit Tuesday.
It was the fifth in this series of space-based infrared system satellites. These advanced national security spacecraft are meant to replace the long-time Defense Support Program constellation of surveillance satellites.
United Launch Alliance sent the Decatur-assembled Atlas V rocket skyward from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. "Bird away," ULA President Tory Bruno announced via Twitter.
The flight was delayed a day by a bad temperature sensor in ground equipment.
Lockheed Martin won a $1.86 billion contract for this satellite and the next one, due to launch next year. They're intended for an orbit 22,300 miles high.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.