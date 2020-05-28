Local utilities are set to resume disconnections for lack of payment in June, but payment plans and a federal assistance program are available for customers as the coronavirus pandemic stresses their finances.
Joe Wheeler Electric Cooperative, which serves Lawrence County and a portion of Morgan County, announced it will resume disconnections on Monday. Athens will resume disconnections June 22, and Decatur Utilities will start cutoffs again June 26. The utilities began suspending disconnections in mid-March when the economy started shutting down to prevent the virus's spread.
“After ongoing discussions with TVA and our neighboring utilities, we felt like this was the appropriate time to reinstate the disconnection policy,” said Ray Hardin, DU general manager. “With the economy beginning to reopen, many utilities in north Alabama are resuming disconnections at some point in June.”
The end of the suspension on disconnections comes with the economy still shaky for many local residents. The unemployment rate last month was above 11% in Lawrence, Morgan and Limestone counties.
Officials from the three utilities said they are trying to work with customers facing hardships. However, the utilities said they have not forgiven the amounts owed for services, and repayment is expected even if customers have to divide up the expense into payments.
Kim Baker, customer service manager, said DU has assisted about 1,800 customers since March by not disconnecting their account for non-payment of utility services.
She said the accrued total of those past-due bills is approximately $630,000. That represents about a 40% increase, or $250,000, over the same period from 2019.
“We believe most of that increase is due to the economic hardship brought on by the economic impact of COVID-19,” Baker said.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said usually about 4% to 5% of Athens Utilities' 48,000 customers in Limestone County face potential disconnections in a normal month. This has risen to about 8% a month since the pandemic began, the mayor said.
Marks said he’s talked to people who lost their jobs, and most are trying to at least make some payments along the way.
“We understand people are having a hard time,” Marks said. “I’m not judging them. It’s just we have to get back to business at some point.”
Marks said he set the disconnection restart for late June because that gives him a chance to change his mind if things don’t improve or get worse.
Hardin said DU also understands the impact this pandemic has had on many customers and DU wanted to give them ample notice to obtain assistance from third parties, set up payment arrangements and avoid being disconnected.
Baker said customers with past-due bills should contact DU Customer Service at 256-552-1400, option 4, well in advance of that date to discuss possible payment arrangements and avoid disconnection.
Customers are encouraged to make partial payments when possible in order to keep the accrued bill balance manageable.
Aid program
Community Action Partnership of North Alabama is helping residents in Morgan, Lawrence and Cullman counties with utilities assistance, CAPNA CEO Tim Thrasher said.
Thrasher said it just began accepting clients into this program funded by the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance program, which will help people who qualify at 150% of the average poverty level in their area.
“We’ve already had about 60 register,” Thrasher said.
The highest available assistance for a single person is $1,561 and $3,218 for a family of four, Thrasher said.
Qualification guidelines for this assistance have been relaxed due to COVID-19 to make more customers eligible. Customers can get the latest update on applying for assistance by calling CAPNA at 256-260-4050 or by visiting www.capna.org. Additional assistance may be available through other local community support organizations.
Thrasher said the CAPNA offices are closed but enrollment packages are available in boxes outside the offices or at the utility offices. They can be mailed, scanned or faxed to the organization.
Thrasher said rental assistance is also available from CAPNA.
Wheeler advises its members to call 256-552-2300 as soon as possible if they need to discuss their bill.
Impact on DU
DU CFO Steve Pirkle said the only financial impact to DU so far is that $250,000 reduction in cash flow compared to normal.
“Because the accounts have not been disconnected, finaled and written off, we have yet to record any of that $630,000 as bad debt,” Pirkle said.
Only bills for accounts that are disconnected and then not paid will be written off as bad debt. Pirkle said that means DU won’t realize the true impact of this suspension on income statements for several months.
DU announced it will reopen the main lobby of its Central Parkway Southwest office on Monday. In-office customer service will also resume by appointment only.
Social distancing measures and safety precautions will be in place. DU will limit the number of customers in the lobby.
DU encourages customers to continue using contactless payment methods, including automatic bank draft, postal mail, self-service kiosks, the Smart Hub app, online at www.decaturutilities.com, and by phone at 256-552-1400 option 3.
Customers wishing to make an appointment for customer service may do so at www.decaturutilities.com or by calling 256-552-1400 option 4.
However, customers may continue to stop, start, or transfer service by phone or email to csr@decaturutilities.com.
