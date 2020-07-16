Decatur Utilities’ electric department crews will replace a broken pole at Sixth Avenue and Sherman Street in Southeast Decatur on Saturday from 6 a.m. until about 11 a.m.
The work will require DU to close the outside southbound lane of Sixth Avenue, beginning at Grant Street.
Decatur Utilities requested in a new release that drivers slow down and be aware of workers in the work zone.
